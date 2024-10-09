Port of Corpus Christi reflects on achievements, future goals during State of the Port

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Port of Corpus Christi Chairman David Engel outlined the future of the Port's operations and its economic impact on the Coastal Bend during the annual State of the Port.

“The Port of Corpus Christi is now recognized as a key player worldwide in maritime commerce," Engel said during his address.

Coming in as the third most recognized, Engel emphasized the Port is also among the top three when it comes to utilization.

“The impact in this region because of the existence of this channel has been a driving economic force for the entire coastal bend for over 100 years," Engel said.

Port CEO Kent Britton hosted a panel during the event with leaders from four of the Port's 50 industrial partners. The partners expressed the constant change in their industries along with substantial growth in production.

Britton told KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott that the Port is in the process of completing the development of a million-dollar ship channel project.

“We’re near completion of the ship channel improvement project, which is the biggest project this port’s ever done, it's $600 million and we did that without raising rates to our customers," Britton said. "It makes all of our customers better because now you can get deeper and wider ships in here. I think 2025 is going to be another year of seeing some incremental growth.”

Also, Britton pointed out, over the last eight years, the Port helped move 200 million tons of product. Before that, he said, the Port helped move only 85 million tons.

With the new ship channel project underway, Britton said being one of the top export gateways has come with many benefits.

“Being on that list of those top ports and showing on the list as faster growing ports, it has helped get us federal funding for the ship channel which was a big deal," Britton said. "It helps get our attention when we’re looking for grants to help build infrastructure that provides additional connectivity. It benefits our customers and benefits the region.”

Britton emphasized that he sees a progressive future for the Port and hopes to continue building strong relationships with industries and customers of the Coastal Bend.

