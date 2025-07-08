Officer, suspect hospitalized following shooting at Bay Area apartment complex

A Corpus Christi police officer and an alleged suspect are in the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Monday night.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Chief Mike Markle, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex, located on the 4600 block of Ocean Drive near Airline Road.

Markle said officers and emergency medical services were dispatched to the location for an unknown medical emergency. When officers arrived to the apartment unit where the call was made, the alleged suspect began firing shots through the front door.

The alleged suspect then stepped into the breezeway of the apartment complex and continued shooting in both directions down the hallway.

One officer was struck in the leg, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer at the scene returned fire, hitting the suspect in the leg. The suspect was also taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

At this time, it is unclear how many shots were fired or what type of weapon was used.

Markle mentioned both officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave, following department protocol, until they complete medical rehabilitation and the investigation concludes.

The suspect will remain in police custody during the investigation. No identities have been released.

