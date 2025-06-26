The moment the Coastal Bend has been waiting for is finally here. The new Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi will open to the public this Saturday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

New Harbor Bridge to open Saturday after years of construction

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the official ribboncutting will take place Saturday, June 28 at 10 a.m., followed by a motorcade that will make the inaugural crossing over the bridge.

The motorcade will travel over the southbound lanes, which bring traffic into the city. These lanes will open to the public mid-afternoon on Saturday, while the northbound lanes are scheduled to open in early July.

Construction of the new Harbor Bridge began in 2016 and was initially scheduled for completion by 2020. The project ultimately cost $1.2 billion.

For comparison, the old Harbor Bridge took three years to build and opened in 1959 at a cost of approximately $19 million, equivalent to just over $224 million in today's dollars.

Be sure to join us Saturday morning, June 28 for special coverage of the ribboncutting for the new Harbor Bridge.

Andy Liscano and Clara Benitez-Cortez will be live from the Port of Corpus Christi pavilion.

Our coverage begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

