New developments in the case of teen accused of breaking into homeowner's truck, shooting homeowner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A trial date has been set for the teen accused of breaking into cars in a Bay Area neighborhood and shooting a homeowner who confronted him on Norvel Drive.

Police say on May 9, 2022, Victor Rene Martinez shot Harold Dilger, Junior who died nearly a month later from his injuries.

Martinez was 17 at the time.

In a May 2022 interview, Dilger's mother-in-law told KRIS 6 Dilger was known for his work in construction, and he liked to help all members of the community. She added he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and an "unbelievably loyal friend".

"He has endless family and friends and "adopted" kids. he bends over backwards to help anyone in any way he can," she said.

On Monday morning, Martinez was arraigned on capital murder charges in his death in the 94th District Court.

Martinez' trial is set to begin on April 9 in the 94th District Court.

