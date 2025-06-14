Neighbors organize 'Trump Train' convoy at Water's Edge Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Neighbors gathered at Water's Edge Park today for a "Trump Train" event, organizing a convoy of vehicles that drove along Ocean Drive.

According to the group's official Instagram account, the Trump Train is "dedicated to the President of the United States and the people of his movement."

The event represents a grassroots effort to bring people together through a convoy of Trump supporters driving around the area to demonstrate their support for the president.

Participants drove their vehicles up and down Ocean Drive to show their pride and enthusiasm for President Trump.

The Trump Train is one of many similar events that have been organized by supporters across the country as a way to visibly demonstrate political support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

