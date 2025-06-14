Neighbors join nationwide 'No Kings Day' protest

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi neighbors gathered at Cole Park Saturday afternoon to participate in a nationwide "No Kings Day" protest coinciding with President Trump's birthday.

The demonstration follows several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids. Governor Abbott said he deployed the National Guard across the state "to help local law enforcement manage protests."

Today's event in Cole Park was part of a larger initiative of action against the Trump administration, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the army.

The protests reflect growing tensions over immigration policies and enforcement actions that have sparked demonstrations in neighborhoods across the country.

