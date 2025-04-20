Watch Now
Neighbors enjoy 83rd annual Easter Sunrise Play

The 83rd annual Easter Sunrise Play kicked off Sunday morning at the Cole Park Amphitheatre.
By Tyrese Boone
Actors perform at the Easter Sunrise Play, held every year in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — To kick off Easter Sunday, some neighbors started their day early with a show about Jesus Christi.
The 83rd showing of the Easter Sunrise Play took place this morning at the Cole Park Amphitheater. Hundreds of neighbors across the Coastal Bend came to watch the play to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Even some out-of-towners stopped by to see the play.. including Audrey Gregory, who's a resident of Laredo.
"I think it builds a sense of community and connects people," Gregory said.

