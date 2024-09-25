Islander community celebrates Caleb Harris' birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Tuesday, the Islander community came together to celebrate what would have been Caleb Harris' 22nd birthday. The Anchor Ballroom at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi was filled with strangers and friends alike — all remembering Harris' endearing smile and captivating personality.

"The next time you reel in a fish, or you’re in the sand and feel the sand between your toes, the sun in your face, take a moment to remember Caleb, your fellow Islander," University President Dr. Kelly Miller said during the dedicated celebration.

Miller continued to reflect on Harris' love for the outdoors and fishing. Most importantly, she expressed her sincere condolences to the family and reminded everyone that they are not alone in the deep pain they feel without him. She also encouraged all students and those of the community to continue supporting one another and keep Harris' memory alive.

“We just feel for his family, his friends. We’re a family here on the island. We love each other. It was hard for us, as you can tell. It’s hard," student Elizabeth Gilmore said. "When we lose an Islander, we lose a part of ourselves.”

Although some who attended did not know Harris personally, they said they wanted to share memories of him, pay their respects and light a candle in his honor.

“I just hope he’s resting peacefully. And to support the family, my heart breaks for them," Cindy Winkler said.

One student said the loss of Harris hits home as she reflected on losing other friends in her life.

“I had two friends who passed away. In January 2021, my friend Trent was killed by a wrong-way driver. Later on in the year, my friend Cameron passed away. I was unable to make it to the ceremony," student Alexandria Ytuarte said. "Both of them were really kind men who were friends to me in time of high school and always showed kindness. I just felt like I didn’t get a proper chance to say goodbye to them, and Caleb deserves that kind of support and recognition.”

As another way to show their love for Harris, many Islanders wrote letters to the family, detailing their favorite memory, expressing their heartfelt condolences and admiring the family's strength through it all.

The Go Team Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dogswere also there to offer therapeutic support to anyone attending the event. The university is providing counseling services for any students coping with any loss.

