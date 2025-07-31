Health district confirms rodent issue at local Ollie's store

The City-County Health District has confirmed a rodent issue at the Ollie's store located at the corner of Airline and McArdle.

Dr. Dante Gonzalez, interim director of the Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District, said Ollie's willingly acknowledged the problem and was already taking steps to eradicate it.

He said inspectors did a walk-through of the business this morning, looking for ways to help them address the problem.

Any products that may have been affected have been removed from the business, according to health officials.

Ollie's has already contacted a pest control company to resolve the issue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

