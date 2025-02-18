Haas Middle School students take part in No One Eats Alone Program

A simple gesture goes a long way, especially during lunchtime for students. However, at Haas Middle School, Superior Health Plan and the Parent Teacher Association brought the No One Eats Alone program to students.

The program encourages students to sit with others, find new friends and help end social isolation. It was initially created under Beyond Differences, an organization that inspires students to build a future where all youth are accepted, valued, included, and celebrated.

The founders, Laura Talmus and Ace Smith, worked effortlessly to honor the life and memory of their daughter, Lili Rachel Smith (1994 – 2009). Smith was born with Apert Syndrome, a rare cranial-facial anomaly. As a result, many of her peers, teachers and even strangers treated her differently. Smith felt isolated many times due to other people's behavior towards her. Talmus and Smith wanted to honor her and change that narrative, so other youths did not experience what she did.

Although her life was cut short, Smith became a guiding light for other children dealing with the same challenges. That's how No One Eats Alone was born in 2010.

“Even if it was just me, I was with my friends, and I saw someone by themselves, I would just wander off and just make friends with them to make sure they’re okay," student Nevaeha Venivamonde said.

The cafeteria can be a lonely place for students, but some say they’re determined to be friendly to others. According to the National Institutes of Health, at least 20% of youth said they feel lonely or isolated.

Mason Garcia said he and his friends are determined to make other students feel comfortable as much as possible.

“So they don't feel like really sad and lonely by themselves because, I mean, everyone wants friends and stuff, ya know," Garcia said.

As students put the initiative to action, they also partnered with others to write notes that show what interests they have in common. Some wrote their favorite television show, favorite food and even favorite color; all to remind the students of their connections to each other. After, the notes were posted on a ‘Mural Board of Positivity.'

"With so much going on in the world right now, you don’t know what somebody is going through," Community Relations Specialist for Superior Health Plan, Marcella Gutierrez, said. "So that’s what we’re promoting, just basically be able to speak to somebody new, sit with somebody new, and be able to have a new friendship.”

No One Eats Alone spans nationwide and has been implemented within 9,000 schools across the country. It may be something small to some, but the initiative will have a lasting impact.

“It’s good to go up to them and ask them how their day is because you want everyone to feel welcomed and you want everyone to feel like they belong," Vivianna Vasquez, said.

“I think it’s going to change the way people look differently on other people because they’d actually be happy with being at lunch," Garcia added.

Superior Health Plan will soon launch the No One Eats Alone program at Moody High School on February 20 and at Cunningham Middle School at South Park on February 26.

