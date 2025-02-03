H-E-B's biggest fan gets a big surprise on his 9th birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 9-year old autistic boy had the best birthday ever.

Daniel Davila II loves H.E.B. According to his mother, Jenny Davila, the Cullen Place Elementary third grader loves going to H.E.B. on Alameda and Robert Drive every day to walk through the store and see all the items inside.

This year, Daniel knew his birthday was just around the corner and made a special request - he asked for an H.E.B.-themed party.

Like any attentive mother and father, Jenny and her husband Daniel made it happen. Jenny made Daniel an H.E.B. shirt, an H.E.B. name tag, and an H-E-Buddy cake. Jenny also named Daniel "Employee of the Month" and created a sign for him.

Jenny Davila Daniel and Jenny Davila created an H-E-B shirt and names tags for themselves and the birthday boy.

Then, Jenny's niece, who goes to H-E-B #7 on Alameda and Glazebrook, jumped in to help. She reached out to employees at the store who gathered a team of workers to make Daniel's day more special.

Before his big party, they invited Daniel to the store for a surprise. When he arrived, his friend H-E-Buddy was waiting for him and escorted him through the entire store as another H-E-B employee sang "Happy Birthday" to Daniel through the intercom.

Jenny Davila H-E-Buddy joined Daniel Davila II as he strolled through H-E-B #7.

Jenny said even though HEB #7 isn't their neighborhood store, they went above and beyond for Daniel.

"We will be shopping there more often. They were so welcoming and loved Daniel," she said.