Gloria Hicks Elementary celebrates the birthday of its namesake

Thursday, April 3 is community leader Gloria Hicks' birthday, but the celebrations kicked off early!

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo stopped by Gloria Hicks Elementary School, named after the local legend, on Wednesday, April 2 and proclaimed April 3, 2025 as Gloria Hicks Day in Corpus Christi.

"This was a lot of fun, they all sang happy birthday. and it meant a lot to me," Hicks told KRIS 6 News. "I really appreciate it and I appreciate everyone here, and the community. I love this place."

Students and staff gathered to watch the moment happen. Mrs. Hicks has done so much for the Corpus Christi community, and is well-known for her dedication to education.

