Gas leak forces evacuations near Amistad Health Clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi fire crews are investigating a gas leak at the Amistad Community Health Center.

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News

According to the Corpus Christi Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez, workers hit a 2-inch gas line after 3 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Brownlee Boulevard and Booty Street.

The Fire Department has evacuated some people in the area, and police have closed some of the nearby streets.

This is a developing story. We'll update the article as soon as we have more information.