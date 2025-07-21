Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiBay Area

Actions

Gas leak forces evacuations near Amistad Health Clinic

GasLeak2.jpg
Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News
GasLeak2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi fire crews are investigating a gas leak at the Amistad Community Health Center.

GasLeak1.jpg

According to the Corpus Christi Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez, workers hit a 2-inch gas line after 3 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Brownlee Boulevard and Booty Street.

GasLeak3.jpg

The Fire Department has evacuated some people in the area, and police have closed some of the nearby streets.

This is a developing story. We'll update the article as soon as we have more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast