Flint Hills resources donates $100K to Driscoll Children's Hospital ahead of Fiesta de los Niños

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flint Hills Resources donated $100,000 to Driscoll Children’s Hospital (DCH) in support of its Fiesta de los Niños event. In attendance were Brianna and Alexa Rabagos, twin sisters who now work as registered nurses at Driscoll and were once NICU patients at the hospital.

Tony Jaramillo

Their connection to the hospital began shortly after birth, as they were born prematurely at just 28 weeks and required emergency transport to Driscoll’s NICU, where they spent their first month of life.

“We owe our lives to Driscoll. To the PICU and the NICU,” Brianna and Alexa Rabagos said. “They ended up having to intubate us because I stopped breathing and then my sister followed me, and the same thing happened to her."

Brianna and Alexas Rabagos

Their experience as former NICU patients inspired them to pursue nursing careers at DCH.

“It was always a dream of ours to come back to Driscoll after becoming registered nurses. We wanted to basically return the same care that was given to us. We wouldn't be standing here today if it wasn't for Driscoll Children's Hospital and the care they provided us,” they said.

The twins expressed gratitude for Flint Hills’ contribution. Funds raised by the hospital help continue its mission of “until all children are well.”

“It is such a huge honor to have a company like Flint Hills donate such an amazing amount to Driscoll Children's Hospital. It helps families in South Texas who might not be financially able,” they said.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital still has seats available for its Fiesta de los Niños event on Jan. 24. For more information, click here.

