Fallen CCPD Officers to be recognized in the nation's capital

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Two Corpus Christi police officers who died in the line of duty last year will be recognized next week at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Officer Kyle Hicks and Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz will be honored at the 37th annual Candlelight Vigil, where their names will be etched in stone at the memorial.

Hicks was shot while answering a domestic disturbance call.

Ortiz died after he was hit by a vehicle that tried to cut into a funeral procession.

Officer Marco Ramirez, who was Hicks' partner, is also being honored. He's been named as one of the top 10 law enforcement officers in the country.

"It's important because every day our officers go to work not knowing what they're going to face... we want to make sure that our officers and our citizens know it's a dangerous job that they do and every day that they hit the streets, they put their lives on the line," CCPD Deputy Chief James Lerma said.

Ramirez will be presented with an award on May 12.

The Candlelight Vigil will take place on May 13.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

