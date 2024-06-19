Effects of Tropical Storm Alberto rain down across Corpus Christi's Bayfront

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Rain and heavy winds began picking up along the Corpus Christi bay front earlier this morning.

KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott was out near the American Bank Center as large waves crashed against the marina seawall. The intensity progressed throughout the morning, pushing wind gusts more than 50 mph.

Although there weren't many people on the road, there were several beach goers that attempted to dig their toes in the sand at McGee Beach along Water's Edge Park. However, local beach rescue officials advised them not to go any further as the tide came closer to the road.

Due to the amount of flooding that the bay front has experienced in past tropical storms, the City of Corpus Christi closed several roads along N. Shoreline to avoid any issues for drivers.

For those who may not have a safe place to go as the bad weather increases, local city officials suggest several non-profit organizations that are willing to help not only with shelter, but also meals, showers and laundry.



Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, 902 Nueces Bay Boulevard. This location will be open 24 hours a day and will be utilizing overflow space as accommodation when it is raining.

Mother Teresa Shelter, 513 Sam Rankin Street. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dismas Resource Center, 1201 Agnes Street. Open from Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday & Friday from 7:30 a.m. to midnight.

Loaves & Fishes at Corpus Christi Metro Ministries, 1919 Leopard Street. This location will serve lunch Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 6 p.m.

