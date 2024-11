CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dozens of police officers and state troopers are at Christus Spohn Shoreline on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said they received an unverified report of an active shooter at Spohn Shoreline Hospital at 3:06 p.m.

Several state troopers, the Nueces County Sheriff's Department, and the Corpus Christi Fire Department were at the hospital as well.

CCPD said the call was a hoax but they secured the hospital to ensure everyone was safe.