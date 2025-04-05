Watch Now
Crawling for Joy at Vernon’s 13th annual Crawfish Pachanga

Naidy Escobar
Posted

Crawfish boiling and live music filled the air at Vernon’s Crawfish Pachanga, a highly anticipated event that has become a Corpus Christi staple. For the 13th year in a row, the S-R Boiling House teamed up with Vernon’s Bar to bring one of the best crawfish boils in the region, offering attendees all-you-can-eat crawfish, refreshing drinks, and a lively atmosphere.

Bar Manager R.J. Stokes shared what makes the event so special.

"We're just trying to grow with our community, and make, you know, this, a staple for locals, and everyone,"he said.

The Crawfish Pachanga brings together people from all walks of life, not just from the Coastal Bend area, but from beyond as well, creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees.

The event is more than just about great food and music – it’s about community. Stokes highlighted the importance of hosting the festival, calling it a huge accomplishment that brings people together to relax, enjoy themselves, and make lasting memories.

