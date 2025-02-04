Corpus Christi teen gets prison sentence for fatally shooting homeowner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Nueces County judge has sentenced a Corpus Christi teen who fatally shot a homeowner who caught him breaking into his truck to 25 years in prison.

On May 9, 2023, Victor Rene Martinez, who was 17 at the time, broke into a truck in front of a home on the 5900 block of Norvel Drive, near Airline and Gollihar Road. When the homeowner, 49-year-old Harold "Hal" Dilger, confronted Martinez, the teen shot him several times in the neck and ran from the scene.

Video of victim confronting Martinez on Norvel Dr. led to his arrest

Officers reviewed video from several homes in the area and identified Martinez, who was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery. Those charges were upgraded to capital murder when Dilger died from his injuries on June 2, 2023.

KRIS 6 News

On Thursday, 19-year-old Martinez took a plea deal in the 94th District Court. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder. In exchange for his plea, Judge Bobby Galvan sentenced Martinez to 25 years in prison for shooting and killing Dilger.

In a May 2023 interview, Dilger's mother-in-law told KRIS 6 News that Dilger was known for his work in construction and liked to help all members of the community.

She added he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and an "unbelievably loyal friend" who had endless family and friends and 'adopted' kids. She said Dilger bent over backward to help anyone in any way he could.

