Corpus Christi couple says “I Do” with a view of the new Harbor Bridge

Albert Ortiz and Mya Silvas, both from Corpus Christi, originally hoped to exchange vows atop the newly constructed bridge. But the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Flatiron Dragados denied their request, citing safety restrictions.

“For the safety of yourselves and the public, access to the northbound lanes, as well as the belvedere area must remain restricted. Consequently, we cannot provide private admittance to the area," the agencies said in a statement to KRIS 6 News.

Instead, the couple tied the knot at the nearby Corpus Christi Water Gardens, with the Harbor Bridge as a their backdrop. The ceremony was officiated by Judge Joe Benavides, a United States Marine.

Silvas and Ortiz met about six months ago. Ortiz is preparing to join the United States Army and will be deployed soon. So, the two decided not to wait to say “I do.”

“I think it’s going to be very sentimental for us,” Mya said. "He's deploying within a year, so you know the bridge is eventually going to be gone and we wanted to make some good memories before the old bridge comes down."

Although the ceremony didn’t happen atop the bridge, the couple found a way to incorporate their hometown roots into their big day. The couple thanks Judge Benavides for everything he did to make their day very special.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.

