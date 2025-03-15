Corpus Christi child hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by vehicle

A Corpus Christi child has been hospitalized after being hit in a traffic crash.

According to CCPD Senior Officer Jennifer Collier, officers were dispatched on Friday, March 14, at 6 p.m., to the intersection of 6th and Booty Street in reference to a major traffic crash involving a child.

An 11-year-old male child, who had been struck by a vehicle, was then located. Medics transported the child to the hospital with critical injuries.

This is still an active investigation; check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!