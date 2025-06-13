Construction underway at Littles-Martin House in Heritage Park

Construction is underway to restore one of Corpus Christi’s most historically significant homes, the Littles-Martin House, located in Heritage Park.

Believed to have been home to the first Black natives of Corpus Christi, Hattie and Willis Littles, the house has deep ties to the city’s cultural and civil rights history. Hattie and Willis worked for prominent families, including rancher, John G. Kenedy and his wife, Marie Stella, who later gifted the house to the couple after their retirement.

The initial location of the home is unknown. However in 1918, it was moved to North Staples Street and later became a cultural centerpiece when it was relocated to Heritage Park in 1986. The home was restored by the local NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Corpus Christi Branch. For years, it served as the organization’s headquarters and a place to educate the public on Black history and civil rights.

But over time, the structure deteriorated and required major repairs. Now, with nearly $1 million in grant funding, crews are giving the home a much-needed facelift in several phases. The grants used to fund the project are coming from city's Community Development Block Grant and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Phase one includes new insulation, interior walls, paint, window upgrades and more. Exterior restoration will follow in phase two after construction bids are finalized.

“We are just pleased that the executive staff of the city and our council just agreed to say, ‘We want to make this happen, really for the whole community,"' NAACP Corpus Christi Branch President, Jeremy Coleman said.

According to the City of Corpus Christi, the house’s architectural details reflect a Queen Anne Victorian Cottage style, complete with a hip roof, carved pine doors, and a Tigerwood fireplace mantle sourced from West Africa. Its original front rooms contain period furniture and cultural exhibits.

The city's Parks and Recreation Director, Robert Dodd, said preserving the Littles-Martin House is about more than just bricks and paint. It’s about honoring the legacy of Black history in Corpus Christi, no matter how hefty the price tag.

“Historical homes have to have historical things and go by certain standards during construction,” Dodd said. “Yes, it’s a little expensive, but it’s well worth it to our community and to our citizens.”

Renovations are expected to be done by spring 2026. Along with serving as the NAACP h eadquarter office, Coleman added there are talks about expanding its purpose as a museum honoring Black heritage. The NAACP will continue using the home to promote education, legal support, and community empowerment initiatives.

