CFFD makes arrest for reported aggravated assaults in city's Bay Area

A man was arrested in the Bay Area of Corpus Christi on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and assault.

According to CCPD Blotter, officers were dispatched to a call for a stabbing on the 800 block of Barry Street on Saturday, March 15 at 2:27 a.m.

When officers arrived, they could hear an active assault happening and entered the home, finding a 37-year-old man with assault injuries. They also found a 26-year-old woman with similar injuries before they met the suspect, 30-year-old Justin Gutierrez.

The Blotter post stated that investigators discovered that after inviting him to his home, Gutierrez had threatened the 37-year-old man with a knife, physically assaulted him and stole several personal items. He had also assaulted the 26-year-old woman, who was his girlfriend, beforehand.

Both the man and woman who were assaulted had non-life-threatening injuries, but the man was hospitalized and the woman was treated by medics at the scene.

CCPD arrested Gutierrez for aggravated robbery and assault family violence. He was also combative with officers during the arrest and was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

After being medically cleared, Gutierrez was transported to the City Detention Center for booking.

