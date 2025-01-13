CCPD responds to fatal shooting in Bay Area of Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting near Seaside Cemetry that has left one man dead.

CCPD Public Information Officer Travis Pace, at about 6:18 p.m., CCPD officers were sent out to respond to a shooting at the 200 block of Roberts Drive. When they arrived, CCFD paramedics were already performing first aid on the shooting victim, a 28-year-old man. They transported him to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

CCPD believed that several people, including the deceased, had met at the site of the shooting and something escalated, causing the 28-year-old to be shot.

The other subjects fled from the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

According to CCPD, this, "does not appear to be a random act of violence at this time."

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

