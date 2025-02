The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a shooting in the city's Bay Area that has landed one man in the hospital.

According to CCPD, there was a shooting at the Domino's on 2714 S Staples St. on Monday, Feb. 10. A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

