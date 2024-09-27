CCPD investigating fatal shooting on Devon Drive

A fatal shooting that took place in one of Corpus Christi's Bay Area neighborhoods has claimed the life of a young man.

On Friday, Sept. 27, Corpus Christi Police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Devon Drive around 4:19 p.m. about a shooting with injuries. When officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found the gunshot victim, a 24-year-old man who had died from his injuries.

According to CCPD's Public Information Officer Jennifer Collier, a disturbance occurred between the victim and another male where at some point a gun was produced and used to shoot the victim. No arrests have been made at this time.

CCPD detectives with the Robbery/Homicide unit have begun investigating. They do not believe this is a random act of violence and there is no immediate threat to the community.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has any information to provide to detectives, they are encouraged to call 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip online or call 361-888-TIPS.

