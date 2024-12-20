CC Water Department answers over 200 calls about Stage 3 Water Restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighborhood News Reporter Alexis Scott asked water customers across the Bay Area if they knew about Stage 3 Water Restrictions. Some said 'Yes,' while others said, 'No.'

A few Corpus Christi residents said they were hoping for more guidance from city leaders.

This comes after the Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni enacted Stage 3 Water Restrictions on Monday. Being the sole water provider to more than 500,000 customers across seven different counties, Stage 3 was implemented once Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir levels hit 19.9% capacity. In order to be in the clear completely, reservoir levels must reach at least 30% capacity.

Since Monday, city leaders launched a designated website for water users to get answers to some of the most asked questions. Corpus Christi Water Resource Manager Esteban Ramos told KRIS 6 News taht his team has received more than 200 phone calls to their 311 hotline in the past four days. He said most people want to confirm what is and is not allowed during the restrictions.

"Many people want to know is there an exemption application out there if I have a well. Yes there is. [They also ask] How to fill out the application, where do I send it? Okay, I have a garden, I have vegetable garden, can I water that," Ramos said water users have asked.

The answer is yes. You can hand water all food gardens and even outdoor potted plants. However, washing boats with soap and detergent at your home is not allowed. Neither is landscape watering.

The city will also turn off all water irrigation systems at several parks. The fountain at the Corpus Christi Watergarden is exempt and will operate at minimal capacity. City leaders said the attraction is under warranty until 2025 and completely shutting it down could significantly damage the system components. Running the Watergarden at reduced capacity protects the infrastructure from deterioration while conserving water.

Stage three primarily affects outdoor water use. Showering, laundry and even dishes can continue as normal.

Other questions include increases or surcharges to water bills.

"At this time, no, city staff and the city manager are not recommending surcharges," Ramos said.

He mentioned that Stage 3 Water Restrictions is an ongoing situation that requires city leaders to accommodate any changes that may arise. Therefore, Ramos asks water users to adhere to the restrictions as best as possible.

"How you respond to a drought are always going to be different. Different communities act different ways," Ramos said. "We're finding that this community is very informative. They want to ask the questions, they want to see what's going on. We like that, but we also want to make sure the community knows we're all in this together and it's something that takes time and everyone's effort."

Anyone who does not follow the restrictions could receive a citation, up to a $500 fine. City staff will begin monitoring neighborhoods in January.

Learn more about Stage 3 Water Restrictions here. City staff encourage you to ask questions.

