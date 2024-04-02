CASE CLOSED: Meadowbrook neighbors contact KRIS 6 after catching CCISD watering property

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's a classic case of See Something, Say Something.

Over the weekend, a viewer reached out to KRIS 6 News via Facebook asking why Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) was watering its property on the 900 block of Meadowbrook Drive despite the fact that the City of Corpus Christi was under Stage 2 water restrictions. The property was once the site of the old Meadowbrook Elementary which was demolished in recent months.

On Monday afternoon, another viewer called the KRIS 6 Newsroom to report that CCISD had a sprinkler irrigating that same property for at least 4 days.

KRIS 6 sent a crew to the area and found the sprinkler was in fact watering the property in the middle of the day, which is against the City's water restrictions.

CCISD was out on Easter Holiday and returned to campus on Tuesday. KRIS 6 News sent the Corpus Christi Water Department and the district an email Tuesday morning. About half an hour later, CCISD Purchasing Director Arnulfo Gonzalez called KRIS 6 to say as part of a contract, the school district asked its contractor to water the property to establish new turf after the school's demolition. Gonzalez said that out of town contractor was unaware of our city's water restrictions and the district instructed him to turn off the water.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Corpus Christi Water Department send KRIS 6 an email stating the city issued a warning to CCISD and the contractor who was doing the watering and educated them about Stage 2 water restrictions.

In the meantime, if you see anyone violating the City of Corpus Christi's water restrictions, you're urged to call 311.

