BUG OFF!! Business owner uses roach spray to fight off robber

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Bug spray is normally used to get rid of pests in our homes but one business owner used it to protect herself from a pesky robber.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Angela Potter was working behind the counter at Carr's Cleaners in the Meadowbrook Shopping Center on the 4700 block of South Alameda when she said an older man with glasses, entered her business and came straight at her.

"He came in the door with sunglasses and rushed the counter. He said "Give me your money. Give me your bank bag," Potter said.

Just as he cornered her, she told him the bag was empty but still gave him the bag.

Potter, who normally keeps roach spray and wasp spray under the counter, then grabbed the roach spray and sprayed his face before yelling, "Get out of here".

The pesky robber then turned away and ran out the door. In the end, he made off with a roll of quarters, and probably irritated skin and eyes.

As for Potter, she was not injured but said she was shaken up.

In the meantime, Corpus Christi Police are looking into who robbed Potter's Bay Area business. They have released surveillance video of the incident in hopes that someone will recognize the man who robbed the cleaners and call police. Potter said detectives told her they believe he's robbed another business on South Alameda on Monday.

If you know or recognize this man, you are urged to call detectives at 361-886-2840. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=Tip

