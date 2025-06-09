BATTLE CONTINUES: Discussion for naming rights of the American Bank Center to be discussed in open forum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The battle over the naming rights to the American Bank Center has been shifted from behind closed doors to a public discussion.

According to Tuesday's city council agenda, City Council members Carolyn Vaughn, Eric Cantu, and Sylvia Campos have asked that the issue be placed in the June 10 city council agenda.

They are asking the council to vote on a resolution that would support awarding the naming rights of the convention center to the highest bidder.

As KRIS 6 News first reported in April 2024, American Bank opted out of continuing to be the naming rights sponsor of the current American Bank Center. The venue is operated by Oak View Group 360; however, the City of Corpus Christi owns the facility.

American Bank to end sponsorship at American Bank Center

Both city leaders and OVG360 began their search for a new bidder.

Attorney Thomas J. Henry was among several who expressed interest in the naming rights. He submitted a bid of$12.5 million for the naming rights.

The shift to move the naming rights discussion to a public vote is a win for Henry.

He has been pushing for a public discussion of the naming rights contract.

A June 4 press release sent by his office stated there were concerns that internal political bias within city leadership may have been the obstruction.

That prompted Henry to urge the City Council to place the matter on the public agenda.

The matter deserves an open discussion and should be put to a public vote by City Council. Let the community have a say in its future. I know who within the city government is trying to block the deal. The taxpayers deserve a public vote! They need to know who is for them or against them. Thomas J. Henry

On June 5, Mayor Paulette Guajardo released the following statement:

The city is committed to a fair naming process which is outlined in a contract with OVG. OVG, per its contract with the city of Corpus Christi, is managing the process for the future naming of the American Bank Center and the final decision is based on feedback and collaboration between OVG, City Council, and City staff. Next week, we expect that feedback to be given.



OVG has a process committed to a transparent and thorough evaluation considering all proposals fairly. Any assertions otherwise are patently false and designed to receive media attention.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo

The discussion over the naming rights of the American Bank Center is Item 21 in June 10 agenda.

