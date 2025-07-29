Back-to-School Night aims to serve more than 1,000 families on Corpus Christi’s West Side.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With the first day of school quickly approaching, a major community giveaway is aiming to make sure no student in Corpus Christi starts the school year unprepared, or feeling left out.

The Free Store Corpus Christi, in partnership with Esperanza de Tejas and more than 30 other community organizations, is hosting a Back-to-School Bash this Wednesday, July 30, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center on the city’s West Side.

Event details:



Wednesday, July 305 p.m. to 10 p.m. Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center

Free clothing, shoes, hygiene items, haircuts, immunizations, snacks and more

Over 30 vendors offering games and community resources

First come, first served

Organizers say the goal is simple: remove the financial stress that can often stand between families and a successful start to the school year.

“We’ll have a clothing market separated, pre-sorted, pre-cleaned, hanging on hangers and racks for people to come in, browse, and shop for exactly what they want,” said Marilina Garza, founder of The Free Store Corpus Christi. “Not just what they need, but what they want.”

More than 3,000 pieces of clothing will be available, and unlike some donation events, there’s something for everyone — including adults.

“We need to make sure that mom and dad have the clothing that they need to go to work, to make sure that things are being taken care of,” Garza added. “It’s hard to take care of kids if you can’t even take care of yourself.”

The outreach event has seen growing demand each year.

In 2023, nearly 800 families were served. This year, organizers say they’ve stocked enough for at least 1,100 people — but they do expect to run out, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

“There’s a poverty rate of about 18% here in Corpus Christi,” Garza said. “We’ve heard from families who say their child missed the first day of school because they didn’t have laundry soap or shoes. That’s what this event is about, removing those barriers.”

The team has collected enough school supplies to support 185 students in nearby schools. The supplies will be given directly to teachers who have identified students in need.

“We sent out surveys to teachers, asking what they needed, and now we’re helping meet those needs,” said Melissa Hernandez, interim director at the Garcia Center. “We’re giving out free haircuts, immunizations, clothing, shoes, and I believe socks as well.”

Families can also expect games, snacks, a surprise character visit, and plenty of helpful resources from local nonprofits and agencies.

“We’ll have almost a department store-like setup outside in the garden area,” Garza said. “And we’ll have vendors offering physicals, immunizations, and other types of community support that people really need.”

Whether you’re preparing your own family for the school year, or looking to support others, organizers say all are welcome.