Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Upcoming back-to-school giveaways in the Coastal Bend

Back to School giveaways
KRIS 6 News
Back to School giveaways
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The back-to-school season is here, and the Coastal Bend is providing a variety of giveaways to assist our students in kicking off the school year on a positive note.

Here’s where to find those resources in your community:

  • Bring Your Own Backpack

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 1, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: STVT Corpus Christi; 2000 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78416

STVT Bring Your Own Backpack

  • CCPD's Operation Safe Return

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 1901 N Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78401

CCPD Operation Safe Return

  • 5th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 5, 5 p.m. until supplies last

WHERE: 310 N 19th Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78408

5th Annual Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway

  • Back-to-School Event

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 8, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE: 15918 Northwest Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380

Roger's Barbershop Back to School event

School Supply Giveaway Presented By: El Vago and J12

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 2, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE: 4701 Barrera Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78416

El Vago School Supply Giveaway

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast