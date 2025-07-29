Upcoming back-to-school giveaways in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The back-to-school season is here, and the Coastal Bend is providing a variety of giveaways to assist our students in kicking off the school year on a positive note.

Here’s where to find those resources in your community:

Bring Your Own Backpack

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 1, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: STVT Corpus Christi; 2000 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78416

STVT

CCPD's Operation Safe Return

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 1901 N Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78401

CCPD

5th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 5, 5 p.m. until supplies last

WHERE: 310 N 19th Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78408

5th Annual Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway

Back-to-School Event

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 8, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE: 15918 Northwest Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380

Roger's Barbershop Back to School event

School Supply Giveaway Presented By: El Vago and J12

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 2, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE: 4701 Barrera Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78416