Austin Spurs put on youth clinic for Corpus Christi kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Austin Spurs put on their first ever Corpus Christi youth clinic at the YMCA of the coastal bend on on Saturday. About 30 kids came out to practice individual and team drills. Former San Antonio Spur and the General Manager of the team, Brent Barry, spoke about the importance of reaching the younger generation with events like this.

KRIS 6 NEWS

"Corpus might have our next draft pick. Who knows, we’ll give it a couple of years. But always just introducing the game to kids to have that experience around community, getting together to have some fun, get some exercise in. The life lessons that come from sports are always important," Barry said.

Barry also noted he hopes the Austin Spurs will be able to come back to Corpus Christi in the future. He adds that there is a ton of Spurs support from the Coastal Bend.

The Austin Spurs will face off against the Windy City Bulls at 3 p.m. at the American Bank Center on Sunday, March 10.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.