AT&T donates refurbished laptops to Lipan Apache tribe of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AT&T and Human IT provided 50 refurbished laptops to the Lipan Apache tribe of Texas to be distributed to veterans and tribal families.

AT&T has committed over $5 billion to connect over 30 million people by the year 2030.

"Today is about a laptop distribution event getting laptops into the hands of those that need them to make sure that they don't get left behind and they can take full advantage of the Internet," Mario Barragan, AT&T's Director of External and Legislative Affairs said.

When asked about why they donated to this specific organization, Barragan stated that they got that idea from their employees.

"We actually have several employees that are tribal members that work for us, so it was an easy fit for us, we had that connection already," he said.

The recipients for the laptops were selected prior to the event.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.