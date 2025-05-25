Asian American journalists in local newsrooms push for visibility and representation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Michelle Hoffman begins her mornings with a steady voice and a smile, anchoring the news before most people have poured their first cup of coffee. But behind the scenes, she’s often the only Asian American in the newsroom.

“Nobody around me — no coworkers — have been Asian American in any of the newsrooms I’ve worked in,” Hoffman said.

Across the city, Jane Kathleen Gregorio shares a similar experience. A fellow journalist, Gregorio says the lack of diversity in local television news is a reminder of why representation matters — especially in media.

“I feel honored to represent my cultures,” Gregorio said. “I’m happy to have a seat at the table.”

According to industry data, only about 3% of local TV journalists are Asian American. That’s less than half the percentage of AAPI individuals in the U.S. population, which stands at about 7%. Texas, where both Hoffman and Gregorio are based, has the third-largest Asian American and Pacific Islander population in the country.

For journalists like Hoffman and Gregorio, those numbers are more than statistics — they shape newsroom culture and influence how stories are reported.

“I try to befriend people and find common ground so they feel at home with me,” Gregorio said.

Last year, Hoffman produced a segment for AAPI Heritage Month and received a message from a young viewer who saw herself reflected in the story.

“She messaged me and said, ‘How did you get into journalism?’” Hoffman recalled. “Just to spark that curiosity — that means a lot.”

Both women say their cultural backgrounds quietly inform their work — from how they approach interviews to the ways they build trust with communities that are often overlooked.

“Every background has a unique voice,” Gregorio said. “That perspective matters.”

They also hope their presence in newsrooms will help inspire the next generation of journalists.

“Representation matters — especially in our younger generation,” Hoffman said.

As conversations about inclusion continue across the media industry, journalists like Hoffman and Gregorio emphasize that representation isn’t about quotas — it’s about telling the full story of a diverse nation.