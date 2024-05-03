Art Center of Corpus Christi hosts creative arts exhibit for veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — During Mental Health Awareness Month, the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend is launching its newest Veterans Creative Arts Competition Exhibit this week at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

It started as a national competition, then branched to local communities. Artists who place in the top three spots will compete against other artists from around the U.S.

But it's not all about winning. There is a bigger purpose that touches the heart of each veteran.

"Sometimes their [veterans] feelings are so complex that they don't know really what words to put on them," Competition and Exhibit Coordinator Dr. Pamela Smith said. "Being able to express their feelings in visual form, in writing and music, really allows them to actually get in touch with the feelings as they see this coming out in an art form."

This particular exhibit is part of the competition's visual arts category. The work of at least 36 artists are displayed, including Lynn Nelson, who is a 36 year Army veteran.

"I thought, 'I'm going to pain't' and just decided it one day," Nelson said.

His piece called "Live Long and Prosper" was inspired by his brother, who loves Star Trek. Most importantly, Nelson said he creates art as part of his mission to continue giving back to the community.

"It's more in the sharing than anything," Nelson said. "The creating, I could have done it anyway and knowing that people appreciate the things that you've done."

Michael Perez has been an artist his entire life. However, it was his therapist who encouraged him to participate in the competition. With all of the challenges that veterans go through, Perez said this has helped to ease his mind and illustrate his feelings.

"You may not like what's happening with your life," Perez said. "You may not like how you're not able to have control over the environment around you, but this is something you did have control over. This is something you did master. You created a venue for your mind."

For the exhibit, Margie Huckaby is representing her husband and Navy veteran, Donald Huckaby.

He served 5 years during the Vietnam conflict on board the Oriskany and the Constellation Aircraft Carriers. In 2022, he entered in to the competition and took pride in his pen and ink drawings. In 2023, he submitted another piece of artwork for the current competition before dying in August. Margie said her husband suffered depression for years, but art was truly his escape.

"He would want to talk about his artwork," Margie said. "He would want to show it to people. He was just a very creative man and I encourage others to check it out."

In honor of all the veterans who have fought for our country and those continuing to give back, there will also be a special song presented during the exhibit launch.

The 2023 VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Veterans Creative Arts Competition Exhibit officially opens Friday, May 3 and lasts until June 1 at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

The application is currently open for the 2024 competition. Anyone interested in submitting their artwork, should reach out to Dr. Pamela Smith at (956) 444-2612 or pamela.smith9@va.gov.

