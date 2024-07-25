Area road closures due to flooding

Area road closures due to Thursday's heavy rain. This list is subject to change as roads drain or as more rain comes into the area.

NORTH BEACH

Golf Place and E. Surfside Boulevard

Kleberg Place and E. Surfside Boulevard

Paul Place and E. Surfside Boulevard

S. Hotel Place and E. Surfside Boulevard

Breaker Avenue and E. Surfside Boulevard

Bushick Place and E. Surfside Boulevard

Stewart Place and S. Surfside Boulevard

Gulfspray Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard

Neal Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard

Sandbar Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard



_____________________________

AROUND TOWN

Eastbound Leopard Street between N. Carancahua Street and Upper Broadway Street

Chapman Ranch

PR 22 between Whitecap and Encantada

SH 358 at Leopard (main lanes traffic forced to take Leopard exit to frontage roads)

Northbeach turnaround

____________________________________

REMEMBER:

Drive slower than usual so you have time to react to other traffic on the roadway.

Turn on your headlights so you are visible to other vehicles and pedestrians.

Be aware of possible flooding in low-lying areas.

If you must be on the road, be aware and find an alternative route.

Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded road, Turn Around. Don’t Drown.

The City and EOC team will continue to monitor our City’s infrastructure and weather throughout the day.

