Are you conserving water? Easy steps to cut your water bill.

Home Water Conservation:

Check for Leak

· Turn off all water

· Record Water Meter Reading

· Wait 20 Minutes

· Check Again

· If Reading changed, you may have a leak

Bathroom

· Turn off tap when brushing or shaving

· Shorter showers

· Install Water savings shower heads

· Put water filled plastic bottle in toilet

KRIS6 News

Kitchen

· Wash dishes by hand

· Keep water in sink

· Using dishwasher? Scarpe, don’t rinse

· Thaw food overnight

· Don’t thaw with tap water

· Don’t toss food waste in disposal

· Start a compost pile

KRIS 6 News

Laundry Room

· Wash full loads only

· Use proper water and load size settings

· Wash with cold water

KRIS 6 News

Garden

· Practice xeriscaping

· Slow growth and drought tolerant plants

· Have cacti