Are you conserving water? Easy steps to cut your water bill.

Home Water Conservation:
Check for Leak
· Turn off all water
· Record Water Meter Reading
· Wait 20 Minutes
· Check Again
· If Reading changed, you may have a leak
Bathroom
· Turn off tap when brushing or shaving
· Shorter showers
· Install Water savings shower heads
· Put water filled plastic bottle in toilet
Kitchen
· Wash dishes by hand
· Keep water in sink
· Using dishwasher? Scarpe, don’t rinse
· Thaw food overnight
· Don’t thaw with tap water
· Don’t toss food waste in disposal
· Start a compost pile
Laundry Room
· Wash full loads only
· Use proper water and load size settings
· Wash with cold water
Garden
· Practice xeriscaping
· Slow growth and drought tolerant plants
· Have cacti