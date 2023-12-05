Watch Now
Are you conserving water? Easy steps to cut your water bill.

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 5:29 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05

Home Water Conservation:

Check for Leak
· Turn off all water
· Record Water Meter Reading
· Wait 20 Minutes
· Check Again
· If Reading changed, you may have a leak

Bathroom
· Turn off tap when brushing or shaving
· Shorter showers
· Install Water savings shower heads
· Put water filled plastic bottle in toilet

Kitchen
· Wash dishes by hand
· Keep water in sink
· Using dishwasher? Scarpe, don’t rinse
· Thaw food overnight
· Don’t thaw with tap water
· Don’t toss food waste in disposal
· Start a compost pile

Laundry Room
· Wash full loads only
· Use proper water and load size settings
· Wash with cold water

Garden
· Practice xeriscaping
· Slow growth and drought tolerant plants
· Have cacti

