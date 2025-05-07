Watch Now
Animal cruelty case under investigation

Animal Care Services received a call that claimed a dog was intentionally set on fire.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Animal Care Services and Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating an unusual animal cruelty case.

Animal Care Services received a call from a neighbor on May 6 who claimed that their dog had been intentionally set on fire while the dog was in its kennel in the backyard.

Officers found that the act was deliberate. This led to the opening of an animal cruelty case.

The pet owners sought vet care, but the dog passed away overnight.

The case remains under investigation.

