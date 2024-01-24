And on the 100th day... they celebrated

Students at The School of Science and Technology celebrated the 100th day of school on Tuesday in a big way. Staff members and students dressed in their most colorful clothing, conducted a march around their cafeteria and some even dressed up as old folks, wearing wigs and makeup. To recognize the significance of the day some students had posters saying "100 days smarter, 100 days stronger."
The Early Elementary School and Bayshore Campus also collected 100 items of things such as coloring books, crayons, and pencils that will be donated to Driscoll Children's Hospital and the Corpus Christi Ronald McDonald House.
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology
- 100th Day of School at the School of Science and TechnologyPhoto by: School of Science and Technology