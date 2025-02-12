Almost sold out! USS Lexington's 32nd Annual Stage Door Canteen set for Valentine's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The USS Lexington Museum’s 32nd Annual Stage Door Canteen, happening on Valentine’s Day, promises an evening of music and nostalgia. It could be up to you add the romance.

The event will feature the USS Lexington Big Band Orchestra, with special guest fiddler Scott Plant and vocalist Victoria Majors.

Guests are encouraged to wear their dancing shoes and dress in business casual attire, 1940s-era fashion, or WWII military uniforms—perfect for a “night on the town” with a touch of vintage charm.

KRIS 6 News

While attendees are swooning to the sweet melodies or sharing a dance, they can enjoy appetizers, a cash bar, and entertainment that will make hearts skip a beat.

Complimentary valet parking will be available at the base of the pier. The event starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, less than 25 tickets were available out of 400 spots. To buy your ticket,click here.