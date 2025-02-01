Agape Ranch hosts respite care providers training session

Agape Ranch held a special training on Saturday, Feb. 1 in the hopes of equipping neighbors in the community with the skills needed to support foster parents through babysitting services.

Respite care providers are a key part of the foster care system, as they are able to care for the children when the foster parents aren't home or frankly just need a break. Their care is key in keeping the child's placement with the family intact.

"So the training that we're having today is for respite care providers and it's really important to the foster homes and the foster children of the coastal bend because they are who step in when the foster parents need a break, which could really help keep a child's placement intact, meaning that there wouldn't be a placement breakdown," Agape Ranch Program Coordinator Christina Jinsky said.

Once they complete this training, they're not done yet. Those seeking to become respite care certified must also complete CPR training, along with Department of Protective Family Services online training and a variety of background checks.

