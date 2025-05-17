After 40 years of teaching, Dr. Scott Elliff bids farewell to the classroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi doctoral student, Myra Gonzalez, was one of Dr. Scott Elliff's first students when he taught 4th grade at Prescott Elementary School. This was the beginning, in 1982, of his influencial career.

“It’s people like that, that impact you," Gonzalez told Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott. "That’s what teaching is all about, when you can influence. I’m not the only one he’s done that with.”

Gonzalez also said Elliff was her first male teacher, but more than that, he was the first educator to make her feel seen.

Fueled by passion to reach every child, Gonzalez said Elliff was driven to connect with students and their families in a way she'd never experienced.

"What he did immediately was build connections with us. He met us where we were at. There’s no one less than him. He comes in and you can see it right away, you see his heart," Gonzalez added.

Rooted in education, Elliff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction, and Doctor of Educational Leadership degrees from Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

He taught different classes for all students, before working at Oak Park Elementary. Then he stepped in to a leadership role and became CCISD's Superintendent between 2007-2014. During that period, he earned the title of Superintendent of the Year in 2013.

Gonzalez also worked at CCISD under Elliff's leadership. She said his support was never limited to students. He empowered teachers, staff, and administrators to believe in themselves.

“He’s so special to me and to know that I’ve been able to sit in some of his last classes, it fills my heart," Gonzalez said.

Scott had a chance to speak with Elliff during one of his final classes this semester. With decades of service behind him and countless lives touched, he reflected on what matters most.

“If you cannot establish relationships with people. To motivate them, to inspire them, then all of the technical expertise is really for not," Elliff said.

He said he was inspired by his parents were also longtime educators. While he’s been at the front of the classroom for years, Elliff added he's been a student, too; learning from the young minds who’ve shaped his own.

As he turns the page to a new chapter, his legacy of compassion, curiosity, and connection will live on.

"It doesn’t just stop at these adults that he’s influencing, it’s not being passed down to their children," Gonzalez added.

Although Elliff is officially retiring on Friday, he plans to be an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi during this summer. He plans to spend more time with is family and travel as well.

As a personal tribute to his impact, Gonzalez has asked Elliff to attend her graduation in summer 2026 and place the doctoral hood on her shoulders.

Elliff will be the commencement speaker for this year's graduating class.

