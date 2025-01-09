7 Brew opening its second location on South Alameda in Corpus Christi

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations, is bringing its second location to Corpus Christi.

The future coffee stand was dropped at its site on Wednesday, which will be located at 3245 South Alameda Street.

7 Brew offers a wide variety of drink combinations, from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy smoothies, shakes, and teas.

The stand will add 50 jobs to the Corpus Christi area and plans to open in Spring 2025. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at tejasbrewistas.7brewcareers.com.

