Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

61st Corpus Christi Greek Festival starts off on a lively note

Greek fest pic.png
Mike Salazar
Children dancing at the Corpus Christi Greek Festival 2024
Greek fest pic.png
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A classic Corpus Christi tradition is back and livelier than ever!

The 61th annual Greek Festival is back at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, featuring Greek food, drink, dancing, live music, church tours, culture and more! Click herefor the full dance schedule.

The festival will take place from Friday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 3. at 502 S Chaparral St. The times are listed below:

Friday: 5 - 10 p.m.
Saturday: 12 - 10 p.m.
Sunday: 12 - 5 p.m.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election Headquarters