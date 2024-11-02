61st Corpus Christi Greek Festival starts off on a lively note

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A classic Corpus Christi tradition is back and livelier than ever!

The 61th annual Greek Festival is back at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, featuring Greek food, drink, dancing, live music, church tours, culture and more! Click herefor the full dance schedule.

The festival will take place from Friday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 3. at 502 S Chaparral St. The times are listed below:

Friday: 5 - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 - 5 p.m.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.