61-year-old man arrested for animal cruelty after leaving dog in a U-Haul truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 61-year-old man was arrested on September 14 on the 4800 block of Odem Drive for animal cruelty.

According to an arrest report, police were called to a home on Odem Drive in reference to a dog in a vehicle with the windows rolled up.

When officers arrived, they observed the dog slumped over on the passenger side floorboard of a U-Haul truck with labored breathing.

A responding officer stated, "Both windows were up, and the vehicle was off. Officers opened the door, carried the dog over to the grass, and attempted to cool the dog off with the water hose. It should be noted that the dog had a rope tied around its neck as a makeshift leash, which caused visible abrasions to the dog's neck."

Police then attempted to make contact with the homeowner and knocked on the door multiple times.

The dog's owner came out to speak with the police and explained that the dog had only been in the U-Haul for five minutes.

However, a responding officer stated, "It should be noted that this call was called in 31 minutes before officers arrived."

Police officers then took the dog to a southside animal hospital, and officials said the dog's condition was uncertain, with a high probability of death.

Roel Herrera, 61, was then placed under arrest for animal cruelty, failure to identify as a fugitive, and two outstanding warrants.

The Humane Society of the United States wants to warn people to never leave pets in a parked car for any period of time.

Experts say a car's temperature can exceed 120 degrees Fahrenheit in minutes, even with the windows partially rolled down.

"Your pet can quickly suffer brain damage or die from heatstroke or suffocation," stated officials.

How to help a dog or cat left in a hot car