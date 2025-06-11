CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Digital Content Producer Myra Sanchez here. If you plan to head out the door this morning, you might want to grab your umbrella or rain jacket. We're off to a soggy and windy start this morning, and our meteorologists predict heavy downpours throughout the day. Hoping everyone is having a good week so far. We have a lot of news to cover, so let’s get into the six things to know.

6 Things to Know: US-China Trade Agreement, CPI Report, New Fire Station 3

Anti-ICE Protest

Protests against ICE deportations have now started to spread to more cities across the country. On Tuesday, protests took place in New York City, Atlanta, Denver, Boston, and Los Angeles. Over 2,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines have been deployed to Los Angeles. At least 378 people have been arrested in the past four days. A curfew went into effect for Los Angeles at 8 p.m. last night and remains in place until 6 a.m. this morning. Governor Greg Abbott says he's deploying the National Guard to parts of Texas ahead of additional planned protests.

US-China Trade Agreement

China's trade negotiator says the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a trade framework. President Trump announced this morning on Truth Social that the U.S. has reached a trade deal with China. Officials for both sides will now take the proposal back to their leaders for approval. This deal comes after the latest round of talks on Monday and Tuesday in London.

Trump and FEMA

President Donald Trump is planning to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after this year's hurricane season. On Tuesday, he stated that he wants to bring FEMA down to the state level and let governors handle it. Trump added that the federal government will start distributing less federal aid for disaster recovery. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects that this year's hurricane season will be particularly intense and potentially deadly.

CPI Report

New data is set to be released today on the prices consumers paid for goods in the month of May. This is the second time the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released since major tariffs went into effect earlier this year. Economists say we could start to see a full picture of how tariffs will impact product prices.

New Fire Station 3

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held later this afternoon to mark the opening of the city's newest fire station. Fire Station Number 3 on Morgan replaces the old station just down the street. The project's price tag was nearly $11 million. The ribbon-cutting takes place at 1 p.m., however, it may be delayed due to the weather, but we will keep you updated.

Staples and McArdle Closure

The northwest corner of Staples Street and McArdle Road will be closed starting at 8 a.m. this morning for a traffic signal upgrade. The closure marks the third phase of the project. This phase is expected to last four weeks. The fourth and final phase will also take four weeks to complete.

Well, that’s all for this Wednesday. Be safe on the roads and don't forget to hydrate; temperatures will reach the 90s this afternoon. And don’t forget this Friday is our Flag for a Flag annual event, so for more info on that, head over to our webpage here: Flag for a Flag.