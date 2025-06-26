6 Things to Know: U.S.-Iran meeting announced, new border defense zones, free swim lessons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed, from breaking news on U.S.–Iran negotiations to free swim lessons right here in Corpus Christi. Let’s jump into today’s top stories.

6 Things to Know: June 26, 2025

U.S. and Iran to meet for high-stakes talks

Meeting set for next week between U.S. and Iranian officials

Talks to focus on fallout from recent U.S. airstrikes

President Trump insists strikes “obliterated” nuclear sites, despite intel estimates

President Donald Trump says the U.S. and Iran will hold talks next week, marking the first direct contact since American airstrikes targeted Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites.

Trump continues to claim the strikes caused "monumental damage", but a U.S. intelligence report estimates the program was only set back by a few months.

The upcoming meeting could be key in determining what comes next in the tense relationship between Washington and Tehran.

CDC vaccine panel wraps up first meeting under new leadership

Panel restructured by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

All 17 previous members replaced with Kennedy appointees

Medical experts raise concerns about politicization

Panel’s decisions impact insurance and availability of vaccines

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices finishes a two-day meeting today in Atlanta.

It’s the first time the group has met since being completely reorganized by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The panel plays a major role in deciding vaccine guidelines, which impact insurance coverage and access at pharmacies.

Several health organizations are raising concerns about the integrity and transparency of the changes, arguing that several of the new members are known vaccine deniers and cannot even practice medicine.

Military to designate new border defense zones

Two National Defense Areas to be announced this week

One will stretch 250 miles along the Rio Grande in Texas

The other will cover 100 miles along the Arizona border

Allows troops to detain migrants temporarily

The U.S. military is expected to establish two new National Defense Areas along the southern border.

One of the zones will be connected to Joint Base San Antonio, while the other ties into Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

These designations will allow troops to temporarily detain migrants before handing them over to federal or local law enforcement.

Celebrate the Fourth with Corpus Christi’s Big Bang Fireworks

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4

Day begins with 10 a.m. ceremony at Ben Garza Gym

Coastal Comida Fest starts at 1 p.m. at Water’s Edge Park

Corpus Christi is getting ready to light up the sky for this year’s Big Bang Fourth of July Celebration.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a patriotic ceremony at Ben Garza Gym, followed by the Coastal Comida Fest at Water’s Edge Park.

The evening wraps up with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. along the Bayfront.

Free swim lessons today at Bill Witt Aquatic Center

Event runs 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Open to all ages, no registration required

Part of the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” event

Located at 6809 Yorktown Blvd

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation is offering free swim lessons today at Bill Witt Aquatic Center.

The event runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is part of the global World’s Largest Swimming Lesson 2025.

It’s open to all ages and aims to promote water safety and swimming skills in the community.

Bay Jammin' Concert and Cinema Series continues

Live music tonight from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Free movie Friday night: Inside Out 2

Held at Cole Park Amphitheater

Bring lawn chairs and blankets

The Bay Jammin’ Series continues at Cole Park Amphitheater with live music tonight and a movie Friday night.

Tonight’s concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m., while the screening of Inside Out 2 will begin after sunset Friday.

Admission is free and open to the public — just don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets!

That’s a wrap on your headlines this morning. Michelle and I will be with you all morning with updates on these developing stories and more. Stay safe, stay cool, and stay kind. We’ll see you again soon.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann

