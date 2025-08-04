6 Things to Know: Texas tax-free weekend starts Friday, Border Patrol agent memorial unveiled in Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey Coastal Bend, good morning!

6 Things to Know:

If you're a fan of the outdoors, this weekend might be the perfect time to plan a park trip. The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all national parks on Monday, August 4 in celebration of the Great American Outdoors Act’s 5th anniversary.

The law, signed in 2020, has helped fund major infrastructure and campground improvements at popular parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite.

Parents and students — mark your calendars! Texas’ annual tax-free weekend starts this Friday and runs through Sunday.

School supplies, clothing, shoes, and backpacks priced under $100 are all eligible. The savings add up to about $8 per $100 spent — a welcome break for back-to-school shoppers. Items placed on layaway also qualify.

As the heat continues across the Coastal Bend, the City of Corpus Christi is opening cooling centers to help residents stay safe.

All public libraries and senior centers will be open for relief, and CCRTA is offering free rides to the nearest available location. If you or someone you know needs a break from the heat, these resources are available throughout the week.

A memorial for fallen U.S. Border Patrol agent Javier Vega Jr. will be unveiled this morning at the Kingsville Border Patrol Station.

Vega was shot and killed on August 13, 2014, near Santa Monica, Texas, while trying to stop a robbery while fishing with his family. The ceremony begins at 8 a.m. at 2422 E. Carlos Truan Boulevard.

Drivers in the Corpus Christi area should prepare for a closure along West Broadway Street starting today. The section between Port Avenue and Lexington Avenue will be closed for waterline work through Wednesday.

Detour signs will be posted, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Local access will be maintained for those who live or work in the area.

Utility work along Ocean Drive kicks off this week and could affect your commute.

Eastbound lanes between Country Club Drive and Ennis Joslin Road will be closed to through traffic. Stop signs will manage intersections in the area, and local access will still be available. The project is expected to continue for 30 days, depending on weather conditions.

Texas Democrats leave Capitol over redistricting fight

A dramatic development at the Texas State Capitol, as Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives have left the state in an effort to block Republican-led redistricting efforts.

Democrats say the proposed changes to the state’s congressional map could cost their party up to five U.S. House seats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

GOP leaders argue redistricting is necessary, claiming current district lines are unconstitutional and racially gerrymandered. This comes after President Trump called for Texas to find at least 5 new seats so Republicans can maintain the majority. The Texas House cannot move forward without a quorum.

Governor Greg Abbott has responded by saying he may attempt to remove the absent lawmakers from office and consider their seats vacant if they do not return. Texas State Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu responded with a sharp statement, saying simply: “Come and take it.”

