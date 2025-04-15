CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Morning Coastal Bend,

It’s Michelle and Bryan Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors — and we’re so glad to be starting this Tuesday with you.



A brand new day means new opportunities, new goals, and a fresh chance to make something great happen. Let’s make every day this week matter — and it all starts right now!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Tax Day, Hit-and-run driver search, Rockport fire update

Here are your 6 Things to Know:

TAX DAY



April 15 is the last day to file taxes

You can still request a six-month extension

Be sure to pay any taxes you owe to avoid penalties

It’s April 15th — and that means it’s Tax Day. If you’re not quite ready to file your federal taxes, don’t worry — you can still request a six-month extension. To do that, you’ll need to submit a 4868 Form today — and be sure to pay any taxes you owe to avoid penalties. However, if you happen to owe more than you have on hand, the IRS does offer payment plans, but those need to be set up ASAP! For more info on how to file or request that extension, just head to IRS.gov.

HIT AND RUN DRIVER SEARCH



CCPD is still searching for the person who struck the horse carriage

Investigators say they’re following up on several leads

Surveillance footage is also being reviewed

Corpus Christi police are still searching for the driver — and the vehicle — involved in Sunday’s hit and run with a horse-drawn carriage. Investigators say they’re following up on several leads, including some from social media. One tip even suggests the vehicle may have been stolen. Surveillance footage from nearby cameras is also being reviewed. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.

ROCKPORT FIRE FOLLOW-UP



Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire

18 homes and 21 buildings were destroyed.

A total of 42 agencies joined forces

We’re continuing to follow the aftermath of last week’s massive fire in Rockport. Investigators are still working to figure out what started it. According to the Rockport Fire Department, 18 homes and 21 buildings were destroyed. Crews are still out there today — putting out hot spots. A total of 42 agencies, including area fire departments and AEP Texas, worked together to fight the flames.



DMC MOBILE MEDICAL SERVICES



The Medical Support Squad is a 40-foot mobile clinic

Offer services to Del Mar students like women’s health screenings

College employees can also use the clinic

Del Mar College students now have a new way to access health care — without ever leaving campus. The Medical Support Squad is a 40-foot mobile clinic, complete with two exam rooms and a lab. It’ll offer services like women’s health screenings, lab work, prescriptions, and more. The clinic will rotate through each of Del Mar’s three campuses every month. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are available too. College employees can also use the clinic — with insurance.

CCRTA BUC DAYS PARADE ACCESSIBLE VIEW



CCRTA has designated a space for families and people with disabilities

Designated space will be along the Leopard St sidewalk near CCRTA’s Staples Street Bus Center

Wristbands must be picked up by 3 p.m. on Friday, April 25

Corpus Christi RTA is making sure everyone can enjoy the Buc Days Night Parade — with a special viewing area for neighbors with disabilities and their families. The designated space will be along the Leopard Street sidewalk near CCRTA’s Staples Street Center. You will need a wristband to access the area, and space is limited. Each person can reserve up to six wristbands by calling RTA Customer Service at 361-883-2287.

Wristbands must be picked up by 3 p.m. on Friday, April 25th.

And remember — KRIS 6 is your home for the Buc Days Night Parade. You can catch all the action, including the stadium show and the parade, on KRIS 6 and atKRISTV.com.

WATCH BUC DAYS PARADE ON KRIS 6



The stadium show will air beginning at 7 p.m.

The night parade will start at 8 p.m.

The parade will stream onkristv.com

If you can't make it to the big parade on April 25, don't worry—KRIS 6 will air the Buc Day's Stadium Show beginning at 7 p.m. If you want to stay home and watch the parade we have you covered. Bryan and I will be hosting the stadium show and night parade right here on Kris 6 andkristv.com.

